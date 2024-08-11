2 killed in Russian attacks on Kyiv region, including 4-year old boy

The attacks come as Ukraine's surprise military incursion into Russia's Kursk border region enters its sixth day. The border raid, which was indirectly acknowledged by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time on Saturday, is unprecedented for its use of Ukrainian military units on Russian soil.

The exact aims of the operation remain unclear and Ukrainian military officials have adopted a policy of secrecy, presumably to ensure its success.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration said the it was the second time this month Kyiv was targeted.

Popko said ballistic missiles did not reach the capital but that suburbs took the hit, while drones aiming for the capital were shot down.

In Russia, the Defense Ministry said 35 drones were shot down overnight over the Kursk, Voronezh, Belgorod, Bryansk and Oryol regions.

Ukraine has not commented on the Sunday drone attacks inside Russia. But it comes as Ukraine has increased the pace of similar drone attacks largely targeting military infrastructure and oil depots in recent weeks.

