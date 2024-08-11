2 killed in Kyiv region, including four-year old boy, in Russian attacks

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration said the it was the second time this month Kyiv was targeted.

Popko said ballistic missiles did not reach the capital but that suburbs took the hit, while drones aiming for the capital were shot down.

In Russia, the Defense Ministry said 35 drones were shot down overnight over the Kursk, Voronezh, Belgorod, Bryansk and Oryol regions.

Thirteen people were wounded when a Ukrainian missile shot down by Russian air defenses fell on a residential building in Kursk overnight into Sunday, acting regional Gov. Alexei Smirnov said on Telegram.

Ukraine has not commented on the attack inside Russia, but has increased the pace of attacks targeting Russian territory in recent weeks.

Credit: AP Credit: AP