2 killed in Georgia, Texas as damaging storms strike South

In southeast Georgia, Gage Moore, 23, was driving home from work Tuesday evening on Interstate 16 in the county where Pembroke is located when his fiance called saying she heard tornado sirens. About two minutes later, Moore said, he looked up to see a towering twister looming to the left of the highway.

Moore said he pulled over and stopped his car behind an overpass, then took cellphone video of the funnel cloud churning across the interstate.

“Everybody started slamming on brakes all around me,” Moore said. “I could actually feel my truck shaking back and forth and hear the roar of it passing by.” He added: “Thankfully we all stopped and left a huge gap in the interstate where it crossed.”

Afterward, Moore continued his commute home. He said he could tell where the twister crossed the highway because of the mangled exit sign and damaged trees left behind. “Some were bent and some were broken,” Moore said, “the tops were broken out of them.”

In South Carolina, Allendale County Manager William Goodson said a tornado, captured in a video on social media, caused damage in his rural county, but exactly how much and whether there were any injuries were unknown.

“I know we have buildings damaged and power lines down,” Goodson said.

Debate also was delayed for nearly an hour in the South Carolina legislature after the state House chamber was evacuated for a tornado warning for Columbia. The legislation being debated would require athletes to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates.

The weather service said it was sending survey teams to examine potential tornado damage in Wetumpka, Alabama. Lightning struck a flea market in the north Alabama community of Lacey’s Spring, causing a fire that gutted the building, news outlets reported.

Fallen trees and limbs closed a stretch of highway for hours in Newton County, Mississippi. As storms pushed into Georgia, a large tree fell and crashed through the roof of Marie Jordan's home in metro Atlanta, coming down in the living room, kitchen and garage.

"It just took everything," Jordan told WSB-TV. "For years and years, I have watched that tree."

Elsewhere in Texas, one person was injured when the storms swept through Johnson County, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Dallas. Brittaney Deaton said she became trapped in an RV trailer behind her family’s home after the trailer flipped over. She said her stepfather got injured trying to free her.

“I was screaming on the phone. I couldn’t get out. I was terrified," Deaton told KDFW-TV. "And I felt like I was just trapped, like it was going to roll with me in it. And I just thank God that I got out.”

The threat of damaging weather will move further north on Wednesday, forecasters said, with severe storms possible across an area stretching from western Alabama to the western tip of the Carolinas. More than 10 million people in metro areas including Atlanta; Birmingham; and Chattanooga, Tennessee, will be at risk, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Springtime often brings strong storms to the Southeast. Te region has faced a barrage of weather recently that included a tornado last month in metro New Orleans, where one person died, and storms that killed at least two people in the Florida Panhandle last week.

Caption A metal shop building is damaged after a severe storm passed the area in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Elias Valverde II Credit: Elias Valverde II Caption A metal shop building is damaged after a severe storm passed the area in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Elias Valverde II Credit: Elias Valverde II

Caption Brittaney Deaton, 17 , right, picks up a shoe as she searches through her belongings after a severe storm in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Elias Valverde II Credit: Elias Valverde II Caption Brittaney Deaton, 17 , right, picks up a shoe as she searches through her belongings after a severe storm in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Elias Valverde II Credit: Elias Valverde II

Caption Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe storm passed in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Elias Valverde II Credit: Elias Valverde II Caption Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe storm passed in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Elias Valverde II Credit: Elias Valverde II

Caption The damaged recreational vehicle of Brittaney Deaton and her belongings scatter the yard after a severe storm passed in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Elias Valverde II Credit: Elias Valverde II Caption The damaged recreational vehicle of Brittaney Deaton and her belongings scatter the yard after a severe storm passed in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Elias Valverde II Credit: Elias Valverde II

Caption Water rushes through an overflowing storm drain near Highway 49 at North 26th Avenue and Seventh Street in Hattiesburg, Miss., after heavy storms ripped across the state leaving reports of localized flooding, downed trees, and tornadoes throughout the state on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP) Credit: Dominic Gwinn Credit: Dominic Gwinn Caption Water rushes through an overflowing storm drain near Highway 49 at North 26th Avenue and Seventh Street in Hattiesburg, Miss., after heavy storms ripped across the state leaving reports of localized flooding, downed trees, and tornadoes throughout the state on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP) Credit: Dominic Gwinn Credit: Dominic Gwinn

Caption Two men on bicycles wait for a train to pass through downtown Hattiesburg, Miss. during a lull in heavy thunderstorms that moved through the state early in the morning of Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP) Credit: Dominic Gwinn Credit: Dominic Gwinn Caption Two men on bicycles wait for a train to pass through downtown Hattiesburg, Miss. during a lull in heavy thunderstorms that moved through the state early in the morning of Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP) Credit: Dominic Gwinn Credit: Dominic Gwinn

Caption A freight train passes through Hattiesburg, Miss., after severe weather ripped across the state leaving reports of localized flooding, downed trees, and tornadoes in its wake, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP) Credit: Dominic Gwinn Credit: Dominic Gwinn Caption A freight train passes through Hattiesburg, Miss., after severe weather ripped across the state leaving reports of localized flooding, downed trees, and tornadoes in its wake, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP) Credit: Dominic Gwinn Credit: Dominic Gwinn

Caption Water from Gordons Creek rushes under the Bay Street bridge in downtown Hattiesburg, Miss., following heavy storms, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP) Credit: Dominic Gwinn Credit: Dominic Gwinn Caption Water from Gordons Creek rushes under the Bay Street bridge in downtown Hattiesburg, Miss., following heavy storms, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP) Credit: Dominic Gwinn Credit: Dominic Gwinn