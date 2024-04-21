2 killed and 14 wounded in shooting at a party with hundreds attending in Memphis park, police say

Police found five victims with gunshot wounds. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and three people were transported to area hospitals in critical condition, Davis said.

An additional 11 victims traveled to hospitals on their own from the block party in Orange Mound Park, which Davis said included an estimated 200 to 300 attendees but did not appear to have been issued a city permit.

“In light of recent events, we stand together to denounce these senseless acts of violence,” Davis said.

There were no immediate arrests reported.