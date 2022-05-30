journal-news logo
X

2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Police say two people are dead and 20 others injured in a crash that sent two cars careening into a crowd of bystanders at an annual Memorial Day weekend cruise night in Nebraska’s capital

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two people were killed and 20 others were injured after a crash that sent two cars careening into a crowd of bystanders at an annual Memorial Day weekend cruise night in Nebraska’s capital, police said Monday.

Two women, ages 20 and 22, had been inside one of the cars and died in the Sunday night crash on O Street in Lincoln. One person was listed in critical condition and the others were treated at hospitals for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka said.

“We do not believe nor is there any evidence this was an intentional act,” Lincoln police said in a statement.

A witness told the Lincoln Journal Star that a speeding car crashed into another vehicle attempting a turn at an intersection. Hubka said both vehicles jumped the curb and struck several people standing between the street and a parking lot.

Police did not immediately respond to inquiries from The Associated Press.

Details of the cruise night are not clear. Authorities have previously said that some drivers have attempted dangerous maneuvers to excite the crowd, such as burnouts and speeding. Hubka said none of the officers assigned to monitor the event witnessed the crash, but law enforcement reached the scene within a minute.

The investigation is ongoing, Hubka said.

In Other News
1
WHO: Monkeypox won't turn into pandemic, but many unknowns
2
Biden sees chance of 'rational' Republican approach on guns
3
Pacific season's 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone
4
Russians, Ukrainians fight block by block in eastern city
5
French 32-year-old journalist is killed in Ukraine
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top