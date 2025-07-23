2 killed, 2 wounded in Northern Ireland shooting

LONDON (AP) — A shooting in Northern Ireland Police left two people dead and two others wounded, police said Wednesday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said that there was no ongoing risk to the public from the shooting in Maguiresbridge, southwest of Belfast.
There was no immediate word on a motive.
