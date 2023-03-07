2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive

Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal did not provide details on the extent of the wounded person's injuries, saying, "right now the ambulances and the rest of the security personnel are going to give the corresponding support.” The governor did not share any additional details about where or how they were found.

The FBI had reported Sunday that it was searching with Mexican authorities for the missing Americans, who were kidnapped Friday. A relative of one of them said Monday that they had traveled together from South Carolina so one of them could get a tummy tuck from a doctor in the border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas.