2 Indianapolis police officers indicted in Black man's death

He died shortly after arriving at a hospital. An autopsy determined that he died from heart failure while under law enforcement restraint and ruled the death a homicide, the newspaper reported.

The lawsuit filed by Whitfield's family claims responding officers used a stun gun on him and then “crushed the breath out of an unarmed, non-violent" man. It also alleges that the officers ignored Whitfield’s cries of “I can’t breathe.”

Whitfield, whom officers described as about 6-foot-2 (1.9 meters) and around 280 pounds (127 kilograms), was experiencing a mental health issue and needed an ambulance, responding officers have said.

The officers told investigators that they tried negotiating with Whitfield and using de-escalation tactics for more than 10 minutes before Whitfield moved quickly toward an officer, police said.

“The officer activated the Taser twice and the man continued to resist,” police said in a news release at the time.

Officers handcuffed Whitfield, but medics received no response from him, and they began CPR, police said.