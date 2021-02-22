2 giraffes in Kenya park electrocuted by power lines

“Advice from experts was ignored. RIAs( Regulatory Impact Assessment) are notoriously poor on many development projects. Sad that it takes these kinds of deaths to wake some people up!” she said in a tweet.

In an earlier tweet with a picture of two dead giraffes under an electric pole, Kahumbu said the two were of the Rothschild's giraffe species. The Kenya Wildlife Service says there are only 609 Rothschild's giraffes in the country. Close to 1,400 Rothschild's giraffes remain in the wild in the world and according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature the species is not considered endangered anymore but is now in the near-threatened category.