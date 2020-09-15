2 Giants-Seattle games off due to smoky skies, moved to SF

Seattle manager Scott Servais said he thought “visibility and playability” were fine Monday night after the games and that Major League Baseball officials were comfortable with allowing the makeup doubleheader to proceed. But the smoke got worse throughout the evening, seeming to increase when rain moved into the area.

A’s manager Bob Melvin said several players began to complain as the night wore on.

“I’m a healthy 22-year-old. I shouldn’t be gasping for air or missing oxygen. I’ll leave it at that,” said Jesús Luzardo, who started the opener for Oakland.

Neither Servais nor Giants manager Gabe Kapler were immediately available for comment Tuesday.

The area has had unhealthy air quality for about a week after weather patterns have brought smoke from wildfires east of Seattle in Washington, Oregon and California. There are fires burning near San Francisco, too, but the air quality is better.

A Mariners official said smoke is expected to start clearing late Thursday or Friday when they return home for a three-game series with the San Diego Padres, followed by their final three home games with the Houston Astros next Monday through Wednesday.

“We appreciate the Giants willingness to work with us on this challenge, and we look forward to returning to T-Mobile Park on Friday to host the Padres,” Mariners President Kevin Mather said.

___

Smoke from wildfires fills the air at T-Mobile Park as the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics play with the roof extended during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis prepares to throw the ball back to the infield after making a catch as the air is filled with wildfire smoke during the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Members of T-Mobile Park's custodial and facilities team pause to watch the action during the first baseball game of a doubleheader between the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren