2 German state governors want to be center-right candidate

German Chancellor Angela Merkel isn't seeking a fifth term after 16 years in power. Her center-right Union bloc has yet to choose its candidate between two state governors, Armin Laschet and Markus Soeder.

“Markus Soeder and I had a long talk,” Laschet told reporters after a meeting of the leaders of the parliamentary party factions of the Union bloc. “We both have declared our willingness to run for the candidacy for the chancellery.”