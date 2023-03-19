X

2 Fulham players, coach sent off in chaos at Man United

Credit: AP

Nation & World
49 minutes ago
Fulham had two players and manager Marco Silva sent off in a frantic five minutes against Manchester United as their FA Cup dreams collapsed

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Fulham had two players and manager Marco Silva sent off in a frantic five minutes against Manchester United as their FA Cup dreams collapsed on Sunday.

Leading 1-0 in the quarterfinal match at Old Trafford, the game was turned round after United was awarded a penalty when Willian handled Jadon Sancho's goalbound shot.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had put the visitors ahead in the 50th minute.

Sancho looked set to even the score until Willian blocked on the line.

VAR asked referee Chris Kavanagh to review the incident on the monitor on the side of the field, which clearly showed Willian used his arm to divert the shot.

Silva was shown a red for remonstrating on the touchline and Willian was then sent off for the handball, which was a professional foul. Mitrovic was shown another red for his angry reaction.

Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot in the 75th minute and Marcel Sabitzer put United 2-1 ahead in the 77th.

United won the game 3-1.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

