2 die in shooting at Los Angeles store; 1 woman hospitalized

Prange said a woman with moderate-to-serious injuries was transported to a hospital. It wasn't immediately known if she'd been shot.

Spell said the injured woman was the victim in the first assault report.

He added that police had received calls about the suspect acting erratically before the incident.

Imelda Garcia said her sister works in the store and was on break when she heard gunshots and everyone started running. Garcia said she spoke to her sister on the phone and that she's OK but sounded “really nervous.”

Police escorted people out of the store nearly two hours after the incident.

No other details were immediately released.

Caption Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck by gunfire in a shooting at the Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

