2 dead and at least 3 injured in Las Vegas gym shooting, police say

Las Vegas police say a shooting inside an athletic club has killed two people, including the suspect, and injured another three people
Las Vegas Metro Police officers confer by the main entrance of a Las Vegas Athletic Club after a shooting Friday, May 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Las Vegas Metro Police officers confer by the main entrance of a Las Vegas Athletic Club after a shooting Friday, May 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
X

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A shooting inside a Las Vegas gym Friday afternoon left two people dead, including the suspect, and injured at least three others, police said.

One person was killed at the Las Vegas Athletic Club on the city’s west side as gunfire erupted, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said.

Officers shot the suspect, who was armed with a gun, after he ran out the door, the police department said in a statement. He was confirmed dead at a local hospital, police said in a social media post.

Police said three people who were injured were transported to local hospitals, with one in critical condition.

Walsh said there was no longer a threat to the public.

Officials said they were still investigating a motive.

"They said 'Get out, get out, get out,'" Claudio Vigani, a witness who was at the gym when the shooting began, told KLAS-TV. "Then I saw the dead guy next to the machine."

Gary Steward, who was headed to the gym with another person, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that a stop at a nutrition store saved their lives. He said if they hadn't stopped, they would have been at the front desk where the shooter entered. They saw glass breaking as they walked up to the gym and ran back to the parking lot.

“It’s just a weird feeling right now,” Steward said. “It’s strange. Who shoots up a gym?”

Calls to the athletic club and its corporate office went unanswered.

Las Vegas Metro Police officers are shown by the main entrance of a Las Vegas Athletic Club after a shooting Friday, May 16, 2025. 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Las Vegas Metro Police officers are shown in front of a Las Vegas Athletic Club after a shooting Friday, May 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Las Vegas Metro Police officers talk with gym members after a shooting at a Las Vegas Athletic Club Friday, May 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
10 escape from New Orleans jail through hole in cell wall while lone...
2
Police investigate disappearance of Melania Trump's statue in her...
3
Case of brain-dead pregnant woman kept on life support in Georgia...
4
Gordon has strained hamstring and availability for Game 7 at OKC is in...
5
Supporters of Bolivia's ex-leader Morales clash with police in push to...