2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at New Jersey house party

Fairfield Township Mayor Benjamin Byrd Sr., who was at the scene Sunday, said that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy offered his support and help.

“Nobody knows when someone's going to come out of the woods with a gun,” Byrd said. He did not have any details about the shooting.

Murphy called the shooting “horrific.”

“This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing strong and commonsense gun safety laws,” Murphy said in a statement. “No community should ever experience what occurred last night in Fairfield.”

WPVI-TV reported that the reverend of a nearby church heard the gunfire.

"I just started hearing at first what I thought was fireworks, it was really gunshots, and I heard nine in rapid succession,” said the Rev. Michael Keene of the Trinity AME Church.

Messages seeking additional information have been left with multiple organizations.

Investigators works the scene of a shooting in Fairfield Township, N.J., Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

