2 dead, 1 missing in blast at veterans hospital outbuilding

State and federal investigators responded, Brian Foley, a top aide to state Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella, said earlier in a text message. He cited “an explosion type incident” with “serious injuries."

The area of the campus where the blast happened was taped off by late Friday morning, but people were being allowed to enter and exit the main hospital building.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is looking into what happened, spokesperson Jim Lally said.

___

Associated Press writers Dave Collins in Hartford and Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.