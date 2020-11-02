2 children pulled alive in dramatic Turkey quake rescues

On Monday, authorities detained nine people for questioning about six building collapses, including contractors and officials who approved plans, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Celik, whose team was among several who traveled to Izmir, said he found Elif Perincek lying on her back between her bed and a closet in a space that was just big enough for her.

“At first I was very upset,” he said. “Then I stretched out my hand to clean her face and she grabbed my thumb. ... I froze because right before that moment, I had asked my team for a blanket and a body bag.”

His voice breaking with emotion, he added: “This is a firefighter’s joy.”

The child spent nearly three full days in the wreckage of her apartment and became the 106th person to be pulled alive from the rubble. Her mother and two sisters — 10-year-old twins — were rescued two days earlier. Her 6-year-old brother did not survive.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that both Elif and 14-year-old Idil Sirin were doing well.

Video broadcast by HaberTurk television showed Elif holding a doll and waving at a camera from her hospital bed, with one eye slightly swollen.

Elsewhere in Izmir, rescue workers scrambled to find more survivors used listening devices to detect any signs of life.

“Can anyone hear me?” a team leader shouted, asking possible survivors to bang against surfaces three times if they could.

Officials said 220 quake survivors were still hospitalized, and three of them were in serious condition.

The quake also triggered a small tsunami that hit Samos and the Seferihisar district of Izmir province, where one elderly woman drowned. The tremors were felt across western Turkey, including in Istanbul as well as in the Greek capital of Athens. Hundreds of aftershocks followed.

Turkey sits on top of fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed some 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey. Earthquake are frequent in Greece as well.

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.

A member of rescue services takes a break during the search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

In this photo provided by the government's Search and Rescue agency AFAD, rescue workers, who were trying to reach survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building, carry to an ambulance 14-year-old Idil Sirin who have been extricated from a collapsed building early Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, 58 hours after a strong earthquake in Izmir, Turkey. Rescue teams on Monday brought out two girls alive from the wreck of their collapsed apartment buildings in the Turkish coastal city, three days after a strong earthquake centered in the Aegean Sea hit Turkey and Greece. (AFAD via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the government's Search and Rescue agency AFAD, rescue workers, who were trying to reach survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building, carry to an ambulance 14-year-old Idil Sirin who have been extricated from a collapsed building early Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, 58 hours after a strong earthquake in Izmir, Turkey.

Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Local resients comfort each other as they watch members of rescue services working on the search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Members of rescue services work as they search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

A member of rescue services takes a break during the search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

In this handout photo made available by the Istanbul Fire Authority, members of various rescue services carry 3-year-old girl Elif Perincek, after she was rescued from the rubble of a building some 65 hours after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Close to a thousand people were injured.(Istanbul Fire Authority via AP)

Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Members of security services enforce the perimeter, as rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Members of rescue services work on the search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.