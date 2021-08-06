2 charged in plot to harm or kill Myanmar ambassador to UN

There was no immediate response to a phone call and email to Myanmar’s U.N. Mission seeking comment.

The plot to maim or kill Tun was to be carried out in Westchester County, where the ambassador lives, according to two criminal complaints.

Htut last month was contacted by the arms dealer, who wanted to pay several thousand dollars for Htut to carry out the attack, the complaints said. Htut received a $2,000 advance on July 23, it added.

After the FBI learned of the plot on Tuesday, it arranged to interview Htut on Wednesday, when Htut described the plan, which included initially tampering with the ambassador's tires to cause an accident, the complaint said. It said Htut received $4,000 in payments to carry out the attack and was to be paid another $1,000 once it was finished.

In a complaint against Zaw, authorities said Zaw admitted after his arrest that he sent the $4,000 to Htut.

Htut, 28, and Zaw, 20, are each charged with conspiracy to assault and make a violent attack upon a foreign official, which carries a maximum sentence upon conviction of five years in prison.

At an initial appearance in White Plains federal court Friday, Htut consented to detention. Zaw awaited an initial appearance.

Messages seeking comment from their lawyers were not immediately returned.