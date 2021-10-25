2 border agents are fired for offensive Facebook posts

CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility, akin to a police department's internal affairs office, found insufficient evidence to discipline Provost or Scott, the report said. Provost searched Facebook for “I'm 10-15” and was active on the social media site around the time of the offensive posts but didn't contribute inappropriate content. Scott said he twice spotted questionable content involving migrants but that it didn't rise to the level of reportable misconduct.

House investigators said the images and content are “antithetical to the CBP ethos and undermine the work carried out by dedicated CBP employees every day.”

“Unfortunately, the agency failed to take adequate steps to prevent this conduct or impose consistent discipline on agents who engaged in it, creating a serious risk that this conduct could continue,” investigators wrote.

Customs and Border Protection, which oversees the Border Patrol, said Monday that it is part of an internal departmental review ordered by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “to identify and terminate intolerable prejudice, and to reform policies and training.”

“CBP will not tolerate hateful, misogynist, or racist behavior or any conduct that is unbecoming of the honor we hold as public servants,” the agency said in a statement.