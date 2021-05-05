2 Asian American women stabbed in San Francisco attack

Asian Americans have been the targets of unprovoked attacks in the San Francisco Bay Area and elsewhere in the nation in recent months.

California prosecutors have filed assault and hate crime charges against a man accused of an attack last week in which he allegedly yelled racial slurs before knocking down Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

In separate San Francisco attacks in March, an 83-year-old Vietnamese man was knocked down and broke his neck in the fall, and a 77-year-old woman was similarly attacked. Police arrested a man on charges of assault and elder abuse in both cases.

Another 83-year-old San Francisco Bay Area man was pushed down in February, broke a hip and spent weeks in the hospital and in rehabilitation.

In New York, a man was arrested last month on hate crimes charges in connection with last month's attack on a Chinese immigrant in East Harlem.

The 61-year-old victim was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head.

That attack echoed an earlier assault on a Filipina American woman near Times Square. A parolee who had been convicted of killing his mother two decades ago was arrested.