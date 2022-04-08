2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot

“We’ll be ready for another trial. ... We’ll eventually get what we wanted out of this, which is the truth and the justice I think Adam is entitled to,” Gibbons said.

Defense lawyers had portrayed their clients as credulous weekend warriors prone to big, wild talk, who were often stoned. They said FBI undercover agents and informants tricked and cajoled the men into agreeing to a conspiracy.

But prosecutors offered evidence of the men discussing abducting Whitmer before the FBI sting began. They went way beyond talk, including scouting Whitmer’s summer home and testing explosives, prosecutors told jurors.

There were 10 charges in the case: one against Caserta, two against Fox, three against Croft and four against Harris.

Deliberations resumed earlier Friday with a court employee handing over a large plastic bag containing pennies, known as exhibit 291. The pennies were requested before jurors went home Thursday.

Pennies taped to a commercial-grade firework were intended to act like shrapnel, investigators said.

According to evidence, a homemade explosive was detonated during training in September 2020, about a month before the men were arrested.

In his closing argument on April 1, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said Croft wanted to test the explosive as a possible weapon to use against Whitmer's security team. He quoted him as saying the pennies would be so hot they could go “right through your skin.”

The trial covered 20 days since March 8, including jury selection, evidence, final arguments and jury deliberations.

Prosecutors offered testimony from undercover agents, a crucial informant and two men who pleaded guilty to the plot. Jurors also read and heard secretly recorded conversations, violent social media posts and chat messages.

Prosecutors said the group was steeped in anti-government extremism and angry over Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while the others are from Michigan.

Whitmer, a Democrat, rarely talks publicly about the plot, though she referred to "surprises" during her term that seemed like "something out of fiction" when she filed for reelection on March 17.

She has blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged in the case.

White reported from Detroit.

FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Adam Dean Fox is shown in a booking photo. Two of four men were acquitted Friday, April 8, 2022 of conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, motivated by fury at the Democrat's tough COVID-19 restrictions early in the pandemic. The jury's verdicts against Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were read in the federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the case presided over by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker. Jurors said they couldn't agree on verdicts against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File) Credit: Uncredited

FILE- In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Brandon Caserta is shown in a booking photo. Two of four men were acquitted Friday, April 8, 2022 of conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, motivated by fury at the Democrat's tough COVID-19 restrictions early in the pandemic. The jury's verdicts against Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were read in the federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the case presided over by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker. Jurors said they couldn't agree on verdicts against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. (Kent County Sheriff via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Daniel Harris is shown in a booking photo. Two of four men were acquitted Friday, April 8, 2022 of conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, motivated by fury at the Democrat's tough COVID-19 restrictions early in the pandemic. The jury's verdicts against Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were read in the federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the case presided over by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker. Jurors said they couldn't agree on verdicts against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. (Kent County Sheriff via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attends an event with President Joe Biden in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Washington. Prosecutors in the trial of four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are showing jurors profanity-filled messages and social media posts on Thursday, March 10, by two of the men, some months before the FBI got involved in the case.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky