1st woman to lead UK communications intelligence agency GCHQ

She's the first woman to lead a U.K. intelligence agency since Eliza Manningham-Buller retired from MI5 in 2007.

Keast-Butler said she was looking forward to returning to the agency where she previously worked as head of counter terrorism and serious organized crime.

GCHQ collects intelligence through communications to prevent cyber-attacks, terrorism and espionage.

“GCHQ’s mission to keep the U.K. safe is as inspiring today as it was when it was founded more than 100 years ago, operating at the very heart of the U.K. and our allies’ response to some of the most challenging issues of our time,” Keast-Butler said.

In the past year, the agency has provided intelligence on the Ukraine invasion, helped disrupt terror plots and tried to stop ransomware attacks, Keast-Butler said.