1st Gen Z congressman-elect denied apartment over bad credit

Frost recalled that Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, faced a similar problem when she first won in 2018 at the age of 29. She said she was unable to afford an apartment in the capital before her salary kicked in.

Ocasio-Cortez highlighted the wealth of many members of Congress and questioned how they could fairly represent working people if they didn't experience the same struggles.

Frost, a Black man with Cuban heritage, campaigned on gun safety and “Medicare for All” and was endorsed by progressive leaders including Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

He handily won Rep. Val Demings' former seat in Florida's heavily blue 10th Congressional District that includes the Orlando area. Demings lost her bid to unseat Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.