1st deadly grizzly attack recorded in nation's largest park

A message left with the park seeking more information Wednesday wasn’t immediately returned.

Officials said the incident is the first deadly encounter with a grizzly bear since the park was established 40 years ago.

The closet community to the park is Copper Center, which is about 200 miles (322 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage. The park is 13.2 million acres (5.3 million hectares) which the park’s webpage says is the size of Switzerland, Yellowstone National Park and Yosemite National Park combined.