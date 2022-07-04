1972 'Napalm Girl' escorts Ukraine refugees to Canada

Phuc’s iconic Associated Press photo in which she runs with her napalm-scalded body exposed, was etched on on the private NGO plane that flew the refugees Monday to the city of Regina, the capital of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

Kim, 59, a Canadian citizen, said she want her story and work for refugees to be a message of peace. With her husband, Bui Huy Toan, she travelled from Toronto aboard the humanitarian flight.