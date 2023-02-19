19 dead amid heavy rains in Brazil, cities cancel Carnival

The cities of Sao Sebastiao and Bertioga, two of the hardest hit, canceled their Carnival festivities as rescue teams struggle to find missing, injured and feared dead in the rubble.

“Our rescue teams are not managing to get to several locations; it is a chaotic situation,” said Felipe Augusto, the mayor of Sao Sebastiao. He posted in his social media channels several videos of widespread destruction in his city, including one of baby being rescued by locals lined up on a flooded street.