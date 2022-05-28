17 years post-Katrina, New Orleans-area protections complete

Louisiana will pay $1.1 billion, the governor's office said in an email Friday. It did not say whether that includes interest.

The levees stood up to Hurricane Ida in 2021, though some suburbs outside the system flooded.

By 2011, the system could protect against a storm with a 1% chance of occurring in any given year, according to the Corps.

Features added since then include armoring levees to prevent erosion and scouring when stronger storm surges rise above their tops, and three permanent canal closures and pumps.

“We know that eventually we will face a surge greater than the 1-percent elevations so we designed the HSDRRS to be overtopped,” Col. Stephen Murphy, commander of the Corps' New Orleans District, said in a news release. “With all of the armoring now in place, this system enters the 2022 Hurricane Season stronger than it has ever been.”

The state has been taking control of the system for years as components were built, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate noted.

It said maintenance and operation costs are expected to run about $25 million a year for the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East and about $7.8 million annually for its west bank counterpart.