'1619 Project,' 'Books of Jacob' are among Kirkus nominees

“The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” which expands upon The New York Times' Pulitzer Prize-winning magazine project created by Nikole Hannah-Jones, is a nonfiction nominee. Ann Patchett's essay collection “These Precious Days” was also a finalist, along with Margaret A. Burnham's “By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners,” Lindsey Fitzharris' “The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon’s Battle To Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I,” Tanaïs' “In Sensorium: Notes for My People” and Ed Yong's “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us.”

In young reader's literature, Jacqueline Woodson is a nominee for “The Year We Learned to Fly,” a picture book illustrated by Rafael López, and Niki Smith was cited for “The Golden Hour.” The other finalists were Betina Birkjær's “Coffee, Rabbit, Snowdrop, Lost,” illustrated by Anna Margrethe Kjærgaard and translated by Sinéad Quirke Køngerskov; Anne Ursu's “The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy"; Harmony Becker's “Himawari House” and Rimma Onoseta's “How You Grow Wings.”