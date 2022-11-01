15 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting

According to WLS-TV, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said there are three juvenile victims: a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a teenager who may be 13 years old. The others wounded by gunfire are adults ranging in age from their 30s to their 50s. One person was struck by a car. The Chicago Fire Department said it sent at least 10 ambulances to the scene.

Brown said the drive-by shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. and was over in a matter of seconds. It was captured on police surveillance video, which investigators are reviewing.