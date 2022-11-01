BreakingNews
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday
15 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting

Nation & World
Updated 32 minutes ago
Chicago Police say as many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting Halloween night, including three children

CHICAGO (AP) — As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood on Halloween night, Chicago police said.

According to WLS-TV, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said there are three juvenile victims: a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a teenager who may be 13 years old. The others wounded by gunfire are adults ranging in age from their 30s to their 50s. One person was struck by a car. The Chicago Fire Department said it sent at least 10 ambulances to the scene.

Brown said the drive-by shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. and was over in a matter of seconds. It was captured on police surveillance video, which investigators are reviewing.

Preliminary information indicates there were at least two shooters seen on the video, firing indiscriminately into the crowd.

Brown said the victims' conditions range from non-life threatening injuries to critical condition. No fatalities were immediately reported. Police were waiting for their emergency treatment to be resolved so they can interview them.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive and get a description of the car and those responsible, Brown said. No one was in custody.

Brown said there were no known conflicts at the corner Monday night. Brown said there were several large groups at the corner, which is a popular gathering spot in the neighborhood. Some were reportedly attending a vigil.

