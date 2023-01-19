15 Armenian soldiers die in fire at military base

The fire swept through a barracks in the village of Azat, in Gegharkunik province, eastern Armenia. The ministry said that three soldiers were injured and remained in grave condition. It didn't say what caused the fire.

The Gegharkunik region borders Azerbaijan, which has been locked in a decades-long conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.