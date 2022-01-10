14-year-old girl shot by police remembered at LA funeral

One of the police bullets went through drywall behind the man and killed the girl, who was in a changing room with her mother, police said.

During Monday's service, an emotional Crump led mourners in a chant of “Valentina is innocent!”

Valentina’s mother, Soledad Peralta, said last month that the family had left Chile to get away from violence and injustice in search of a better life in the U.S. Monday's ceremony was translated in real time by a Spanish interpreter.

Her family has said the teen loved skateboarding and had dreams of becoming an engineer to build robots. They said she earned good grades, even though English was her second language and she’d only been in the U.S. for about six months.