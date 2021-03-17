14 hospitalized in Canaries after migrants rescued at sea

Spain's Maritime Rescue Service rescued the 84 passengers of two boats Wednesday, and 52 from one more late Tuesday, near the island of Gran Canaria. Another boat was spotted near the island of Lanzarote Wednesday and a rescue operation was under way.

Among the sub-Saharan Africans rescued Tuesday evening south of the island of Gran Canaria were 29 women and nine children in poor health. The group told rescuers they had been at sea in the Atlantic Ocean for five days. Upon disembarkation, Red Cross medics immediately performed resuscitating maneuvers on a baby girl, Iñigo Vila head of Red Cross Emergency Unit told the Associated Press.