13 workers kidnapped from a Peruvian gold mine are found dead

Peru's Interior Ministry said it had deployed special police forces to “locate and capture those responsible for these heinous crimes." It did not give further details about the attack or its perpetrators.

La Poderosa, a private firm based in Peru's capital of Lima, said that criminal groups fighting for control of the mine in Peru’s remote northwestern city of Pataz have killed 39 of the company’s workers since it began operating there in 1980, including the latest 13.

In a particularly brazen incident in December 2023, illegal miners attacked the same Poderosa mine with explosives, killing nine people and wounding 15. La Poderosa sent in more security guards in response to the string of attacks.

A major gold and copper supplier for the world, Peru is unique in allowing informal miners to operate with some protections as long as they plan to legalize their operations. But illegal mining quickly boomed into a vast industry as the metals became increasingly lucrative, new mining techniques emerged and the government struggled to mount a response.

With much of Peru awash in a wave of crime that prompted the government to declare a state of emergency last month, reports of extortion from artisanal miners and entrepreneurs in the country's northern mining area have surged in recent months.