13 dead, 21 wounded in school shooting in Russia

Updated 20 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman killed 13 people, including seven children, and wounded 21 other people in a school in central Russia on Monday, authorities said.

Russia's Investigative Committee said the shooting took place in a school in Izhevsk, a city about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region. Those wounded were 14 children and 7 adults, the Committee said.

The governor of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, said in a video statement that the still unidentified gunman shot himself.

The school educates children between grades 1 and 11. It has been evacuated and the area around it has been cordoned off, the governor said.

According to the Investigative Committee, the gunman wore a black t-shirt with “Nazi symbols.” No other details about the shooter or his motives have been released.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia.

