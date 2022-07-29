journal-news logo
X

$1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on the line Friday night

A Lottery screen displays the current jackpot totals for tonight's Mega Millions lottery drawing as a customer buys a ticket at a convince store Friday July 29, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Combined ShapeCaption
A Lottery screen displays the current jackpot totals for tonight's Mega Millions lottery drawing as a customer buys a ticket at a convince store Friday July 29, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Nation & World
Updated 35 minutes ago
A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion, just hours before the next drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.

The giant jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. That last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.

If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the next drawing Tuesday, making it the nation’s largest lottery prize.

Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The estimated $1.28 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $747.2 million.

The jackpot is the latest focus of lotteries that have been conducted in the U.S. and around the world for centuries.

Across the U.S., state lottery systems use lottery revenue to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more. With the big Mega Millions jackpot, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes.

Combined ShapeCaption
Andres Fernandez sells Mega Millions lottery tickets at a Chevron station in Oakland Park, Fla., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Andres Fernandez sells Mega Millions lottery tickets at a Chevron station in Oakland Park, Fla., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Combined ShapeCaption
Andres Fernandez sells Mega Millions lottery tickets at a Chevron station in Oakland Park, Fla., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Combined ShapeCaption
Andres Fernandez sells Mega Millions lottery tickets at a Chevron station in Oakland Park, Fla., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Andres Fernandez sells Mega Millions lottery tickets at a Chevron station in Oakland Park, Fla., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Combined ShapeCaption
Andres Fernandez sells Mega Millions lottery tickets at a Chevron station in Oakland Park, Fla., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Combined ShapeCaption
Andres Fernandez sells Mega Millions lottery tickets at a Chevron station in Oakland Park, Fla., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Andres Fernandez sells Mega Millions lottery tickets at a Chevron station in Oakland Park, Fla., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Combined ShapeCaption
Andres Fernandez sells Mega Millions lottery tickets at a Chevron station in Oakland Park, Fla., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Combined ShapeCaption
A sheet is filled out for tonight's Mega Millions lottery drawing at a convince store Friday July 29, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Credit: Steve Helber

A sheet is filled out for tonight's Mega Millions lottery drawing at a convince store Friday July 29, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Credit: Steve Helber

Combined ShapeCaption
A sheet is filled out for tonight's Mega Millions lottery drawing at a convince store Friday July 29, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Steve Helber

Combined ShapeCaption
A Lottery screen displays the current jackpot totals for tonight's Mega Millions lottery drawing at a convince store Friday July 29, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Credit: Steve Helber

A Lottery screen displays the current jackpot totals for tonight's Mega Millions lottery drawing at a convince store Friday July 29, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Credit: Steve Helber

Combined ShapeCaption
A Lottery screen displays the current jackpot totals for tonight's Mega Millions lottery drawing at a convince store Friday July 29, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Steve Helber

In Other News
1
Richer nations fall short on climate finance pledge
2
After abortion ruling, WVa could become 1st to pass new bill
3
Neurologist guilty on 12 counts of sexually abusing patients
4
Jan. 6 panel to share 20 transcripts with Justice Department
5
Chase Young won't play for Commanders in Week 1, Rivera says
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top