120,000-year-old fossils in Israel link to human family tree

Prior research has shown that homo sapiens – modern humans – also lived in the region at the same time.

Many scientists believe that the arrival of homo sapiens in Europe presaged the decline of Neanderthals there, but the story may have been different in the Levant region — the crossroads between North Africa and Eurasia.

The new findings add to research showing that homo sapiens and Neanderthal-like groups overlapped in the Middle East over a significant amount of time, probably tens of thousands of years.

There were likely cultural and genetic exchanges between the groups, the paper authors suggest. “The Neanderthal story can no longer be told as a European story only. It’s a much more complicated story,” said Hershkovitz.

Sheela Athreya, a Texas A&M University paleoanthropologist who was not involved in the study, said the new research "gives us a lot to think about in terms of the history of population groups in this region, and how they may have interacted with populations in other regions, in Europe and North Africa."

The Nesher Ramla fossils “look like something on a lineage heading toward Neanderthal," said Eric Delson, a paleoanthropologist at Lehman College in New York who was not involved in the study. He characterized the findings as "fossils of what appears to be an intermediate variety — this group may be predecessors to Neanderthals in this area."

This undated photo provided by Yossi Zaidner in June 2021 shows the Nesher Ramla, Israel human ancestor excavation site. On Thursday, June 24, 2021, scientists reported that bones found in an Israeli quarry are from a branch of the human evolutionary tree and are 120,000 to 140,000 years old. (Yossi Zaidner via AP) Credit: Yossi Zaidner Credit: Yossi Zaidner

This undated photo provided by Tel Aviv University in June 2021 shows a human ancestor mandible and skull discovered in Neher Ramla, Israel. On Thursday, June 24, 2021, scientists reported that the bones found in a quarry are from a branch of the human evolutionary tree and are 120,000 to 140,000 years old. (Avi Levin and Ilan Theiler, Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University via AP) Credit: Avi Levin Credit: Avi Levin