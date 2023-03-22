120 leaders invited to Biden's 2nd Summit for Democracy

That's according to a senior administration official, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the yet to be publicly released invitations. The countries of Bosnia and Herzegovina., Gambia, Honduras, Ivory Coast, Lichtenstein, Mauritania, Mozambique, and Tanzania were extended invitations to this year’s summit after being left out of the invite list to the 2021 gathering.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is slated to take part in a pre-summit event on Tuesday focused on Ukraine with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.