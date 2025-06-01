12 shot, 1 dead in North Carolina overnight shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — One person is dead and at least 12 others were injured in a mass shooting in western North Carolina.
The shooting took place at about 12:45 a.m. in Hickory, a city in Catawba County.
One victim is in critical condition and several others are in the hospital. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hickory Police Department are investigating the scene. No arrests have been made.
In Other News
1
2 fans died and an officer is in a coma after Champions League...
2
Pope Leo XIV blesses cyclists competing in the Giro d'Italia as final...
3
Being a devout Catholic at a secular college can be challenging. Some...
4
Climate activist Greta Thunberg joins aid ship sailing to Gaza aimed at...
5
At least 31 Palestinians are killed while heading to a Gaza aid hub...