1 dead, 11 others injured in North Carolina overnight shooting

One person is dead and at least 11 others were injured in a mass shooting in North Carolina
Nation & World
Updated 34 minutes ago
X

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — One person is dead and at least 11 others were injured in a mass shooting during a party at a western North Carolina residence, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday in Hickory, a city in Catawba County.

One victim is in critical condition and ten others are in serious condition at the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hickory Police Department are investigating. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also assisting. No arrests have been made and the number of shots fired is not yet known.

The Sheriff's Department has not released the victims' names or ages, but Major Aaron Turk said at a press conference the street is usually quiet.

___

This story corrects that total number of victims is 12, including one person who died.

In Other News
1
British rider Simon Yates wins elusive Giro d'Italia title
2
French Open: Iga Swiatek beats Elena Rybakina and extends her bid for a...
3
Climate activist Greta Thunberg joins aid ship sailing to Gaza aimed at...
4
After talks with Zelenskyy and Macron, US senators warn: Putin 'is...
5
On the day transgender women soccer players face a ban in England, they...