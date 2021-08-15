12 killed in overnight grenade attack in southern Pakistan

No one has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack. The motive for the bombing was not known, though police were quick to rule out sectarian violence.

Karachi police chief Imran Yaqub Minhas after the incident denounced it as an “act of terrorism” on the country's Independence Day, celebrated on Saturday.

Also amid celebration of the Independence Day across the country, militants attacked a security patrol in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province, triggering a shootout that left three militants and a soldier dead near Shahrig in the Loralai district.

In a brief statement, the military said there was an exchange of gunfire after militants opened fire on a security vehicle and that two soldiers were also wounded during the exchange.

No one claimed responsibility for that attack as well, but Baluch separatist groups have often claimed such attacks in recent years.

Baluchistan has been the scene of frequent militant attacks and a long-running insurgency by groups seeking independence for the mineral- and gas-rich province bordering Iran and Afghanistan. The Pakistani Taliban also have a presence there.

Caption Police officers examine a truck at the site of an explosion, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Attackers targeted a truck in the Pakistani port city of Karachi, killing multiple people and wounding others. An initial investigation suggests the attackers followed the truck and then threw hand grenades or some sort of improvised explosive devices at one side of the truck, police said. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan