1,100 homes evacuated as firefighters battle Florida fires

The Adkins Avenue fire has been burning in Bay County since Friday, forcing the evacuation of at least 600 homes, and it was 40% contained Monday. The much-larger Bertha Swamp Fire started in neighboring Gulf County on Friday but spread to Bay and Calhoun counties Saturday, forcing the evacuation of scores of more homes. It was 10% contained as of Monday.

Florida Forest Service helicopters had dropped more than 105,000 gallons (about 477,000 liters) of water on the Adkins Avenue fire since Friday, and 25 bulldozers had been deployed to plow fire lines. Firefighters from all over Florida were deployed to the county to battle the blazes.

Currently, there are nearly 171 wildfires burning more than 15,000 acres (about 6,070 hectares) throughout Florida, and the state is only at the very beginning of its wildfire season.

Caption A fast-moving wildfire looms over homes outside of Panama City, Fla., Friday, March 4, 2022. More than 200 firefighters and emergency workers from throughout the Florida Panhandle worked overnight into Saturday, to strengthen containment lines and protect homes. (Mike Fender/News Herald via AP) Credit: Mike Fender