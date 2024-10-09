11 Romanian pilgrims are in a Greek hospital after eating poisonous wild mushrooms on Mount Athos

Police said the group had been staying at the skete — a smaller community that comes under the jurisdiction of a monastery — of St. Anne. They left on an overnight hike up the mountain where they gathered and ate wild mushrooms for dinner Tuesday.

They were taken ill afterwards, and after making their way back to the skete early Wednesday were taken for treatment to hospital.

While many wild mushrooms are edible, it requires solid knowledge and skill to distinguish them from poisonous varieties, many of which look very similar to harmless fungi.

Mount Athos and its late medieval monasteries is a popular destination for pilgrims from across the Orthodox world.

Women have always been banned from entering the 1,000-year-old community, a rule which is still upheld.