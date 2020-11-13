11 Germans charged with alleged far-right terror plot

The group also considered using force against political opponents, prosecutors said.

Officials allege the group met multiple times in private locations to discuss their plans, and that Werner S. trained others to shoot a pistol. Meetings were coordinated over chat apps and by telephone.

In an effort to raise 50,000 euros ($59,000) for more firearms, all group members but one, who couldn't for financial reasons, agreed to contribute four-figure sums to the cause. It was not clear how much money was eventually raised.

The men were all detained during raids on Feb. 14 and all except for one are still in custody.

Another suspect detained that day died while in detention, prosecutors said.