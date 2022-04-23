10 miners missing at 2nd coal mine in Poland after tremor

By late Saturday afternoon, rescue workers were 600 meters (yards) from the site of the tremor and advancing slowly toward where the missing were expected to be, the JSW company said. But it added that high levels of methane in the area could pose a danger and required caution from the rescue team.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter that this was “devastating news again” from the mining region and said his prayers are with the missing and their relatives.

Poland relies on its own coal and coal imports for almost 70% of its energy needs, drawing criticism from the European Union and environmental groups who are concerned about CO2 emissions and meeting climate change goals. Most Polish coal mines are in the southern Silesia region.

The Polish government has been scaling down the use of coal and recently announced it would end coal imports from Russia by May, part of Poland's drive to reduce its dependence on Russian energy in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

