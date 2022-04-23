10 miners missing after tremor at 2nd coal mine in Poland

Both mines are operated by the Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa, or JSW, company.

The company said that 52 workers were in the area of the tremor at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine and 42 of them were unhurt and were able to leave the shaft on their own. A 12-team rescue operation has been launched for the 10 missing miners.

Poland relies on its own coal and coal imports for almost 70% of its energy needs, drawing criticism from the European Union and environmental groups concerned about CO2 emissions and climate change. Most Polish coal mines are in the southern Silesia region.

The Polish government has been scaling down the use of coal and recently announced it would end coal imports from Russia by May, part of Poland’s drive to reduce its dependence on Russian energy in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.