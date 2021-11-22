1-vs-2 matchup delays AP women's basketball poll a day

The championship game of the inaugural women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament will take place at approximately the same time the AP Top 25 is released each Monday. The AP decided to hold the poll one day so it will reflect the outcome – only the second time since the poll began in 1976 that it has been delayed.

“Due to the timing of this 1 versus-2 matchup it made sense to hold the release of the poll this week,” said Barry Bedlan, AP's Global Director of Text and New Markets Products.