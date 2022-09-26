journal-news logo
1 shot, officer injured in Chicago police facility incident

Nation & World
Updated 7 minutes ago
Officials say one person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded during an incident inside a police facility on the city’s West Side

CHICAGO (AP) — One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the city's West Side, officials said.

Shots were fired shortly before noon at the building in Homan Square, police spokesman Tom Ahern told WGN-TV.

The officer was taken to Sinai Hospital in stable condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was not shot.

The other person was taken to another hospital in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound.

The West Side police facility houses the department’s Evidence and Recovered Property Section, WGN reported.

Police were preparing to brief reporters on the incident Monday afternoon.

