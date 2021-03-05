1 of 2 teens in Slender Man stabbing to ask for release

Anissa Weier, 19, is scheduled to appear Wednesday before the Waukesha County Circuit Court judge who earlier sentenced her to 25 years in a mental health institution and ask for her conditional release.

Weier has spent more than three years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide and a jury found her not criminally responsible due to a mental disease in the stabbing that nearly killed Payton Leutner.