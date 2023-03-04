1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence

Five people were aboard the Bombardier executive jet that was shaken by turbulence late Friday afternoon while traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, said Sarah Sulick, spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB, which launched an investigation, was interviewing the two crew members and surviving passengers, and the jet's cockpit voice and data recorders were sent to NTSB headquarters for analysis, Sulick said.