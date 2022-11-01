Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

BreakingNews
Singh defense team wants off the case; hearing today for second trial in quadruple West Chester homicide
HOUSTON (AP) — Migos rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed.

Takeoff — who was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset — was 28.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said.

Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles, police said.

Representatives for Migos, who are from the Atlanta area, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Weeks ago, Quavo and Takeoff released their debut "Only Built for Infinity Links," without the third Migos member, Offset.

Credit: Jordan Strauss

